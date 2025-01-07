Panthers Sign Defensive Lineman Morris Joseph Jr.

January 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers are bringing back an established interior presence with the signing of defensive lineman Morris Joseph Jr.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with Mo again. He's a dynamic, high-motor defensive lineman who has the power and athleticism to cause destruction in the backfield," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He's a tough, explosive athlete who plays the game with power and aggression."

Joseph played 10 games for the Panthers as a rookie in 2024, making 20.5 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and sharing the team lead with 4.5 sacks. He recorded two sacks in a span of three plays in the first quarter against San Diego in their matchup in June. Joseph was a key piece of a defense that ranked second in the IFL in points allowed (37.1 per game), first against the run (59.7 yards per game), and number one in opponent third-down conversions (35.4%).

Before finishing his college career at Auburn, Joseph earned Fourth-Team All-AAC honors at Memphis, where he was a two-year starter. In 2020, he had 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a conference-leading 7 sacks.

"This year, I've got a hands-on, business-like approach to attack the opportunity, get to the next level, and win a championship. We want to win it all this year. That's my main reason for coming back," said Joseph. "I love playing for Coach Keefe. The more trust we were able to build with each other, the more freedom he allowed me to have to put us in the best position to win."

