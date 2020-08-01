NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Blasters Take 4-2 Series Lead with Win over Patriots

August 1, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release

Bridgewater, NJ- The New Jersey Blasters (4-2) defeated the Somerset Patriots (2-4) 3-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night to take a two-game lead in the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

The Blasters jumped out to an early 2-0 in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by Derek Romberg.

The Patriots got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning and cut the lead in half on a sacrifice fly by Justin Pacchioli.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Blasters plated another run on an error for the 3-1 final.

Brandon Leibrandt (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings and struck out seven for the win. Mark Leiter (0-1) suffered the loss after he allowed two earned runs on four hits and four strikeouts in five innings of work. Vin Aiello earned his first save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning pitched and two strikeouts.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Friday, August 7th with a 7:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

