Blasters Edge Patriots 3-2

Shayne Fontana at bat for the Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, NJ- The New Jersey Blasters (3-2) defeated the Somerset Patriots (2-3) 3-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night to take the lead in the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

The Patriots opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Joey Rose.

Somerset extended the lead on an RBI single by Shayne Fontana that made the score 2-0 after three innings of play. Fontana finished his impressive Patriots debut 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Blasters jumped in front in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run double by Louie Martini and a wild pitch for a 3-2 advantage, which would be the final.

Vin Mazzaro (1-0) earned the win after he allowed two runs- one earned- on two hits and five strikeouts in five innings pitched. David Kubiak (0-3) suffered the loss with three earned runs on two hits and five strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Ryan Williamson earned his first save of the season for the Blasters.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Saturday, August 1st with a 7:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

