Blue Crabs Cancel Daryl Thompson Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament

July 31, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs regretfully announced the cancellation of their First Annual Daryl Thompson Youth Baseball Tournament that was scheduled for September 2020.

In conjunction with Governor Larry Hogan's latest mandates on COVID-19, and due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Blue Crabs have decided to cancel their tournament out of an abundance of caution.

Given the rise in cases, the Blue Crabs fear that in hosting a tournament that would draw in teams from all over the east coast, the tournament could potentially endanger Southern Marylanders by bringing in groups from outside of Southern Maryland that may be infected with the virus.

All teams that have put down a deposit will be contacted and promptly reimbursed.

"After cancelling the season, we shifted our focus to giving back to the community, giving Southern Marylanders an outlet during this pandemic. We wanted to give back to our youth and bring baseball to our community, but we will not do that if there is an increased risk of endangering that very same community," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2020

Blue Crabs Cancel Daryl Thompson Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.