Blast Win against Utica City FC

Baltimore Blast midfielder Jesus Pacheco (left) vs. Utica City

BALTIMORE, MD - The game started with Utica City taking an early lead just 1:20 into the first quarter when Junior Pinal finished a backdoor tap-in off a perfect cross from Jose Tavares. The Blast quickly responded late in the first, as Oumar Sylla, assisted by Chad Poarch, scored at 12:49 to tie it up 1-1.

In the second quarter, Utica City made history as Tavares scored his first-ever career goal at 8:32, finishing a clever bank pass from Pinal. The Blast defense kept pressure on throughout, but the Blast entered halftime trailing 2-1.

Baltimore took over in the third quarter, beginning with Jesus Pacheco's equalizer at 2:33, assisted by Wellington Bramusse. The Blast continued their dominant play with Bruno Henrique scoring at 5:34, followed by Poarch at 6:57, and another from Pacheco at 13:43. With a 5-2 lead heading into the fourth, the Blast looked to close out the game.

But Utica wasn't done yet, starting the fourth with an aggressive push to cut the lead. At 8:00, Gordy Gurson scored off a restart, assisted by Vinicius Dantas, narrowing the gap to 5-3. Less than a minute later, Pinal's second goal of the game, set up by Dantas, brought UCFC within one. Despite the mounting pressure, the Blast's defense held firm, and they managed to secure the 5-4 win, improving to 3-0 in their last three meetings with Utica.

The victory was a testament to the Blast's resilience, with Poarch playing a key role in the offensive surge and Pacheco's two goals helping to keep the team in control. The Blast now look ahead, riding high with a perfect 3-game sweep and a 6-1 record.

STATEMENT FOR UPCOMING 1.19.25 GAME AGAINST THE TEXAS OUTLAWS:

Looking for an exciting way to spend your Sunday? Don't miss the Baltimore Blast taking on the Texas Outlaws, Sunday, January 19 at noon!

Be part of the action as we honor Blast legend Pat Healey with his Hall of Fame induction.

Come see our dynamic, young team in action as they aim for another victory.

Join us in supporting our 6-1 record as we show our best to the greatest fans in indoor soccer- just in time for the Ravens-Bills game!

