Comets Visit Sockers for Inaugural Visit to Frontwave Arena

January 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets (5-0-2) will head west for the first time this season as they visit the San Diego Sockers (5-1-0) for the Comets' first game at the newly opened Frontwave Arena.

The Comets are hoping Wednesday's game will be their first of three over the next four months at Frontwave Arena. The newly opened facility will host all games in the Quarterfinal and Semifinal rounds of the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs from April 4-6.

The Comets are coming from a 7-5 victory over the Empire Strykers last Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena. After trailing 1-0, KC went on a six-goal run to surge past the Strykers.

Comets defender Guerrero Pino spent the previous six seasons with San Diego before returning to the Comets over the offseason. He was integral to San Diego's back-to-back Ron Newman Cup championships in 2021 and 2022.

Pino is supported by goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu and all-star defender Chad Vandegriffe. Ejimadu has a 5-0-1 record and a league-low 3.64 goals against average. Vandegriffe is among the league's leading shot-blockers, deflecting 17 away from goal.

The Comets' offense has been led by Rian Marques. The all-star forward leads the MASL with 20 points, is second with 12 goals and is third with eight assists. Christian Anderaos has caught fire recently with six goals in his last four games.

With a 2-0-1 road record, the Comets will have another tough test in San Diego. KC has gotten off to strong road starts, scoring 13 first-half goals, but they will look to improve second-half production, where they have four goals total.

The Comets will be without midfielders Danny Malhue (thigh) and Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury).

In seven previous meetings since 2014, the Comets are 5-2 against the Sockers with a 2-2 record in San Diego. The Comets won both of last season's meetings, outscoring San Diego 19-10. They will meet again at Cable Dahmer Arena on Feb. 7.

THE OPPONENT

The Sockers enter Wednesday's contest as perhaps the hottest team in the MASL, riding a five-game winning streak. Since losing their season-opener against the Tacoma Stars, the Sockers have won five straight with three one-goal victories.

San Diego is coming from their biggest win this season, a 9-5 road win against Tacoma. After trailing 2-1 in the first quarter, the Sockers eventually pulled away as defender Drew Ruggles scored a hat trick.

Under head coach Phil Salvagio, the Sockers boast three all-stars including Gabriel Costa, Cesar Cerda and Luiz Morales. Morales spent the previous two seasons with the Texas Outlaws before joining the Sockers for this season and leads the team with seven goals.

Former Comets goalkeeper Boris Pardo is San Diego's defensive staple. The two-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year is in his ninth season since departing Kansas City for Southern California.

San Diego has yet to lose in Frontwave Arena, entering Wednesday with a 4-0 record. They have killed all five penalties at home this season and have also scored a short-handed goal.

The Sockers will be without forward Taylor Bond (upper) while Felipe Gonzalez (lower) and Luis Ortega (lower) are doubtful. San Diego's second-leading scorer Tavoy Morgan (upper) is probable.

The Comets will return home after Wednesday's visit to San Diego for another heavyweight battle on Jan. 25 when they host the Chihuahua Savage. Tickets are on sale now at kccomets.com/tickets.

