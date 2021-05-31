Blades Hold Top Spot Heading into Final Week

Tuesday Shootout: The Everblades fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Cameron Hebig put Florida up 1-0 early in his first game since returning on loan from the American Hockey League. Zach Berzolla handed the Blades a 2-1 lead in the second with his first professional goal. In the third frame, Zach Solow gave Florida a 3-2 edge with his first Everblades goal, but Ara Nazarian deflected a puck into the net for the Icemen with just over a minute left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Jacksonville's Nick Saracino was the only shooter to find the net in the shootout.

Tight Finish on Friday: The Everblades jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first two periods of play. Alex Kile netted the first goal of the game in the opening frame with a wrist shot from the high slot. In the second period, John McCarron bagged the Everblades' ECHL-best 15th shorthanded goal of the season. The Solar Bears battled back in the third with a power-play goal from Nikita Pavlychev. With under a minute left in regulation, Tristin Langan scored to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra period, McCarron tipped in the game-winner and his second tally of the night to secure a 3-2 win for Florida.

High-Scoring Saturday: On Saturday the Everblades fell 6-4 to the Solar Bears at Amway Center. The two sides combined for five goals in the first period with Marcus Vela and Joe Pendenza recording the tallies for Florida, and Michael Joly, Nikita Pavlychev, and Joe Garreffa notching the scores for Orlando. Tyler Bird put the Solar Bears up 4-2 at the onset of the third, but Hugo Roy brought the Blades back within one just two-and-a-half minutes later. Matthew Spencer stretched Orlando's lead to 5-3 until Blake Winiecki scored for Florida with five minutes left in the third.The Blade's comeback ultimately fell short, and Tristin Langan hit the empty net to seal the victory for the Solar Bears.

Sunday Overtime: The Everblades fell short in the weekend finale, losing 3-2 in overtime to the Solar Bears in Orlando on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Blake Winiecki scored his 19th goal of the season to tie the game. Later in the third, Myles Powell gave Florida a 2-1 lead after redirecting a Joe Pendenza pass. Orlando's Tristin Langan eventually tied the game with only a minute left in regulation, and then Matthew Spencer scored the overtime winner to seal a 3-2 win for the Solar Bears.

Looking Ahead: The next home game for the Everblades comes on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Enjoy Hump Day Deals on the final Wednesday home in the regular season! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs, plus $4 New Amsterdam Vodka and Pink Whitney Vodka! There is also a Hump Day Deal for College Students! Show your College ID at the Hertz Arena Box Office and receive a $5 ticket to the game!

The Everblades host Pink in the Rink presented by Radiology Regional and Fight Like Chrissy at Hertz Arena on Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. against the Swamp Rabbits. The Blades will wear specialty pink jerseys during the game. 4 Words Foundation, Inc. will be the recipient of the specialty jersey's proceeds from the auction. Fan Appreciation Night will also happen with various giveaways throughout the night. It's also a 239 Friday! Enjoy 2 Premium Tickets, 2 Pink Whitney cocktails AND 2 autographed programs for only $39! Find tickets for Friday's game HERE. In addition, all frontline/essential workers receive a buy one, get one free ticket offer for all remaining Friday regular season home games.

The Blades close out the regular season against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center.

