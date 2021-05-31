Fuel Dominate Komets in Season Finale

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their final game of a 21-game season series, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Monday night. The Fuel would see five goals scored by five different players in route to a 5-2 win over the Komets.

The Komets would control the majority of play throughout the first half of the opening period, outshooting the Fuel 6-3. After an Indy turnover in their defensive zone, Zach Pochiro got alone in front of Billy Christopoulos and tucked the puck around his pad to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. Earning a long 5-on-3 power play, Indy's Terry Broadhurst buried a rebound past Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson.

Immediately after scoring on the power play, Spencer Watson fired a puck from the point that was deflected by Michael Pelech, giving Indy their first lead of the game. Indy would hold on to the 2-1 lead for the remainder of the period, sending them into the locker room leading.

Five minutes into the second period, Nick Hutchison hopped on a rebound in front of the net and beat Ferguson with a wraparound, putting Indy up 3-1. Earning back-to-back 5-on-3 power plays, Fort Wayne was only able to put a handful of shots on Christopoulos. Indy's Alex Rauter would give Indy the 4-1 lead when he crashed the net and chipped the puck over Ferguson.

The Fuel would be outshot by the Komets 10-5 through the first 10 minutes of the third period but Christopoulos would weather the storm. Keeping control late in the third period, Marco Roy jumped on a rebound and put the puck past Christopoulos to cut Indy's lead to 4-2. Streaking down the sideboards, Dmitry Osipov jumped on a puck that squeaked through the arm of Ferguson and tucked in the puck to put the 5-2 win away for Indy.

