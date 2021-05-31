ECHL Transactions - May 31
May 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 31, 2021:
Fort Wayne:
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve
Delete Peter Krieger, F placed on reserve
