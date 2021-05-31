ECHL Transactions - May 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 31, 2021:

Fort Wayne:

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter Krieger, F placed on reserve

