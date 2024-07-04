BlackJacks Hoping to Finish Homestand with Win against Sliding Alliance

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The inconsistent Ottawa BlackJacks (3-8) will be looking to close out their three-game homestand with a win as they welcome in a Montreal Alliance (3-9) team hoping to snap their four-game losing streak Thursday.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET from The Arena at TD Place, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. The game will also be televised on Game+ in Canada and NLSE in the United States.

Ottawa's had a rollercoaster-like season, with just enough highs to give hope that just might be a solid season to be salvaged, but more often than not the results just haven't shown.

Take what happened last time the BlackJacks played last Saturday against the Calgary Surge. Ottawa played a fabulous first half, leading by as much as 17 against one of the hottest teams in the CEBL right now, but squandered it in the second half and end up losing by 10.

The game was like a microcosm of Ottawa's entire season so far and with just nine games to play, including Thursday's contest, the BlackJacks need to find ways to string together complete strong performances, as opposed to just the flashes they've shown here and there with an Eastern Conference that's still very much up for grabs.

Despite their record, a top-two spot in the Eastern Conference is still a very real possibility for the BlackJacks, and with a floundering Alliance team in town to close out what has been a 1-1 homestand so far before they hit the road for three games, the BlackJacks need to find a way to seize this opportunity.

For the Alliance, there's less concern for where they are in the standings as they will be hosting Championship Weekend and get an automatic bye to the title tournament. Still, having lost four straight and five of their last six games, the Alliance would likely like to build up some momentum over their last eight games so they can have a good showing during Championship Weekend.

Facing Ottawa for the third time this season, Montreal should have as good a chance as it's going to have facing off against the league's second-worst offensive and defensive teams, according to points per game and points allowed per game.

The Alliance should be able to reconnect with its second-leading scorer, Chris Smith, who missed the team's last game due to an injury. The team will also be able to rely on the duo of Jordan Bowden and Ahmed Hill.

Neither team is where it wants to be midway through the season, but Thursday presents an opportunity for both to take a step forward towards their respective goals.

Milestone watch

Ottawa's Zena Edosomwan needs three rebounds to reach 250 for his career, regular season only.

Ottawa's Tyrrel Tate needs seven three-pointers made to reach 100 for his career, regular season and playoffs.

2024 season series

This will be the third meeting between these two teams, with the season series split at 1-1 heading into it. Montreal won the last encounter, 104-89, but that was a much different BlackJacks team than the one that the Alliance will be seeing Thursday evening, with Deng Adel and Zena Edosomwan back in the fold for Ottawa. However, dynamic BlackJacks guard Brandon Sampson is expected to be out this time due to injury.

Both sides will play each other one more time after Thursday on July 14 in Montreal.

