Ottawa BlackJacks Sign Shakur Daniel

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has signed guard Shakur Daniel for the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old Daniel joins the BlackJacks having recently completed his first year in the NBA G-League where he averaged 2.4 points per-game and 2.4 rebounds per-game for the San Diego Clippers as one of 11 Canadians to have appeared in the league during the 2024-25 season. His 27 games played during the campaign placed him in a tie for second among first year Clippers while his 2.0 assists per-game ranked in a tie for first among all rookie G-League players from Canada.

"Shakur is a high-level competitor with the versatility to impact the game in a variety of different ways," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "Throughout his NCAA, international and G-League experience, he has shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. We can't wait to see him showcase that competitiveness in the Nation's Capital this summer."

The 6'6" native of Ajax, Ont. has previous international basketball experience having spent the 2023-24 campaign with KK Feniks 2010 of the Macedonian First League where he averaged 29.2 minutes per-game across 25 MA Superleague contests where his 4.8 rebounds per-game placed him third on the team and his .451 three-point-percentage on 3.6 attempts per-game put him second among all KK Feniks players.

One of USA Today's top five ranked Canadian high school players coming out of Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, Ark., Daniel began his collegiate career at Southern Mississippi (Conference USA) in 2018 where he ranked second in assists per-game (0.7) among first year players while earning a spot on the CUSA Honour Roll.

His sophomore campaign saw him suit up for Ranger Junior College under former NCAA Division I head coach Billy Gillispie where he was named NTJCAC Defensive Player of the Year and led his team to a 28-3 regular season record.

In 2020-21, Daniel joined his former head coach at Tarleton State (WAC) as the program transitioned from Division II to Division I. Across three seasons with the Texans, he averaged 2.6 assists per-game while averaging 33.4 minutes per-game including pacing the entire conference with 35.6 minutes per-game in his graduate season.

