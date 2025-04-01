Sea Bears Bolster Frontcourt with Signing of Power Forward Jaylin Williams

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced they have signed power forward Jaylin Williams for the 2025 season. Williams, 24, joins the Sea Bears after a standout career at Auburn University and a productive 2024-25 season in the NBA G League and NBA Summer League. Williams reunites with his current G League teammate on the Grand Rapids Gold, Tevian Jones, by signing with the Sea Bears

Williams spent the 2024-25 season with the Grand Rapids Gold in the NBA G League, where he averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18.2 minutes over 35 games. He recorded a season-high 22 points and 7 rebounds on Jan. 20, 2025, against the Greensboro Swarm. Williams also appeared in the NBA Summer League with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.8 minutes across three games.

During his five-year NCAA career at Auburn, Williams became a key player for the Tigers, appearing in 141 games and earning a reputation as one of the most consistent and versatile players in Auburn history. He finished his college career as Auburn's all-time leader in games played (141) and ranks 21st in all-time scoring with 1,305 points.

" I'm excited to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears for the 2025 season," said Jaylin Williams. "I'm ready to take my game to the next level with this talented team. I'm looking forward to bringing my adaptability and energy to the frontcourt. I'm especially excited to team up with Tevian again. We've built solid chemistry, and I'm confident that will help us on the court in Winnipeg. I'm ready to bring my best to the Sea Bears, fight for a championship and give the fans something special."

"We are very excited about the addition of Jaylin Williams who brings talent and athleticism to our frontcourt," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Taylor. "Jaylin has played well in Grand Rapids and at Auburn and we believe his skill set and versatility at the power forward and center positions will translate extremely well to Winnipeg and the CEBL. I also love the fact both Tevian and Jaylin have continuity from their teamwork with the Gold this G League season. That familiarity can help us as we build our team in Winnipeg."

Williams' college accolades include being named SEC Player of the Week in December 2023, as well as being named to the All-SEC Second Team for the 2023-24 season. His leadership at Auburn helped the team secure 114 wins, making him the winningest player in the program's history.

Williams becomes the latest addition to the Sea Bears roster, joining a talented group of players as the team looks ahead to the 2025 season.

The Sea Bears will tip off the 2025 season on May 16 at Canada Life Centre.

