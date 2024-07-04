Shooting Stars Sign Veteran Guard Aaron Best

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that they have signed Aaron Best. The six-foot-four guard recently played in the Polish Basketball League with the Trefl Sopot where he averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 28.2 minutes per game through 45 games.

The Scarborough native will have a home court advantage for his second CEBL season. In 2022, Best won a CEBL championship with the Honey Badgers where he averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 26.6 minutes per game through five games.

Best played five seasons in Toronto at TMU where he posted a career average of 14.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 29.3 minutes over 114 collegiate games. He made his pro debut in 2016 with BC Juventus of the Lithuanian Basketball League, and has eight years of professional experience playing in over five different leagues. Competing in 30 games with the Canadian National team since 2015, Best also brings both FIBA WorldCup and AmeriCup experience.

Best joins the Shooting Stars just over half-way through their 2024 season. Scarborough is currently 6-6 with eight games remaining including six games at home. They are back on the road at the SaskTel Centre this Friday July 5 where they tip-off against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. The team hosts the Niagara River Lions at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Tuesday July 9. For more information on the team, tickets and schedule visit scarboroughshootingstars.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.