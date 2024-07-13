Shooting Stars Host Top-Seeded Stingers in Cross-Conference Clash

July 13, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars (7-7) host the Edmonton Stingers (11-5) Saturday afternoon as both teams look to get back into the win column.

The game tips off at 2 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. MT at Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The Shooting Stars are coming off a 98-77 loss against the Niagara River Lions this past Tuesday thanks in large part due to a second quarter in which they gave up 32 points and were outscored by 15 points.

Overall, Scarborough had a tough shooting night against Niagara, posting just 26 per cent from three and 36 per cent from the field.

Despite the loss, Scarborough's Cat Barber came to play with 16 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Barber also made history, becoming just the second CEBL player to register 300 career assists.

The silver-lining for the Shooting Stars in an otherwise uninspired loss was their bench play that outscored its opposition 25-14.

On the other side, Edmonton looks to join Niagara as the second team to punch its ticket to the 2024 CEBL Playoffs and can do so with a win Saturday.

The Stingers, like the Shooting Stars, are also coming off a tough loss after dropping an 87-58 decision to the Calgary Surge on Tuesday.

Despite entering the game with a league-leading 92.4 points per game, Edmonton scored a franchise-low 58 points in the loss and was once again shut out in Target Score Time by its provincial rival. Only twice has a team been shut out in Target Score Time this season, and both instances were the Stingers at the hands of the Surge.

After halftime, Edmonton was able to cut Calgary's 20-point lead down to three with a 19-2 run. However, Calgary had an answer for everything that was thrown at them and scored 11 out of the 13 points to open the fourth quarter before mustering a 9-0 run to seal the victory at the end.

Nick Hornsby led the way for the Stingers with 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds in a losing effort.

Player Spotlight

Davion Warren is poised for a bounce-back game for the Stingers. The team's leading scorer was held to zero points against the Surge which was unusual for the 14-point-per-game player.

Warren has played 14 games for the Stingers, averaging, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 steals to go alongside those 14 points per game. He has proved to be a reliable scoring option for the team this season and will look to get back to his usual production against the Shooting Stars.

2023 Series

These two teams faced off twice last season, with Scarborough coming out the victor both times. The Shooting Stars have never lost to the Stingers, posting a perfect 4-0 all-time record against them since entering the league in 2022.

