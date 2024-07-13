Cat Barber's Historic 24 Straight Points Lifts Shooting Stars Over Stingers

July 13, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Cat Barber scored a CEBL-record 24 consecutive points including the game-winning layup in Target Score Time to lead the Scarborough Shooting Stars (8-7) to a 103-92 win over the Edmonton Stingers (11-6) on Saturday.

With the score 79-78 for Scarborough midway through the fourth quarter, Barber took over and outscored Edmonton 24-14 by himself the rest of the way. His 24 straight points for the Shooting Stars included all nine Target Score Time points and the game-winning layup.

"I just saw the ball go in and kept it going," Barber said about his fourth-quarter heroics. "I just get in my mode like that sometimes."

