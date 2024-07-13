Sea Bears Fall to Bandits in Tight Next-Basket-Wins Contest

July 13, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Vancouver Bandits emerged victorious in a back-and-forth nailbiter against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Justin Wright-Foreman, the league's top scorer, paced the Sea Bears' offence with 31 points and a game-high seven assists on 11-19 shooting.

Emmanuel Akot contributed 18 points in a starting role, while Scottie Lindsey made big plays down the stretch and finished with 17. Lindsey said it was the defence late in the game that made the difference on Saturday.

