Pandi, BlackJacks Hold Back Furious Alliance Comeback as Ottawa Delivers Montreal's Fifth Straight Defeat

Lloyd Pandi scored the game-winning basket on a driving layup through a pair of Montreal defenders as the Ottawa BlackJacks (4-8) managed to hold off a hard-charging Alliance (3-10) in Target Score Time to squeak out a 92-91 win Thursday at The Arena at TD Place.

Pandi, a 6-foot-4 guard from Ottawa, finished Thursday's contest with a rugged 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

He played with grit and toughness the entire game, and his efforts were rewarded by BlackJacks head coach James Derouin giving him the ball with the game on the line.

