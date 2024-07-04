River Lions Cruise to 109-89 Win over Surge, Stay Undefeated at Home

A season-best offensive performance from the Niagara River Lions (8-5) led them to a near-wire-to-wire 109-89 win over the Calgary Surge (6-7) on Thursday night.

Niagara shot an identical 53 per cent from the field and from beyond the arc, drilling 15 threes and leading by as many as 25 points en route to their highest scoring total of the season. The victory also improved the River Lions to 5-0 at home this season - one of just two teams that remain undefeated in front of their own fans.

Leading the charge was Jahvon Blair who finished with 25 points and five assists, shooting 5-of-7 from deep. The team's leading scorer was backed up by TJ Lall's 19 points, Khalil Ahmad's 16 and near double-double.

