Ottawa BlackJacks Sign Forward Isaih Moore

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional basketball league and member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced today that the team has signed forward Isaih Moore to a contract for the 2025 season.

Moore, a 6' 10" native of Columbia, S.C. returns to the BlackJacks after pacing the club in points-per-game (15.7) during the regular season and sitting second overall across the entire CEBL in rebounds-per-game (8.3). His 58.1 field goal percentage equaled the third highest total in team history while his three target score winners trailed only the four of Tevin Brown and placed him in a tie for third overall among all CEBL players.

"Isaih was a big part of our late season success last season and we felt it was important to get him signed early this offseason to continue building on the progress both Isaih, and the team as a whole, made in 2024," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "His motor and energy fuel our offence and his ability to score from both inside and outside the perimeter make him an undeniable talent in the CEBL. As one of the most efficient players in the league, we are thrilled to have Isaih back in 2025."

Moore began the 2024-25 season with the Manchester Giants of the British SLB where he participated in two games totaling 28 points and 14 rebounds before being acquired from the NBA G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce by the Greensboro Swarm on Jan. 15. The 24-year-old made his 2024-25 league debut in the team's 124-116 defeat to the Grand Rapids Gold on Jan. 18 and has averaged 4.9 points-per-game and 2.9 rebounds-per-game across two seasons of G-League play.

Beginning his collegiate career with College of Charleston of the Coastal Athletic Conference, he joined the Cougars and averaged 2.8 points-per-game and 2.1 rebounds-per-game in 11 contests after concluding his high school career as the seventh-ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina.

After transferring to Pearl River Community College and leading the Wildcats to a perfect 28-0 record as a Third Team NJCAA All-American in 2019-20, the NJCAA D1 Player of the Week for 3/1/20 competed with the St. John's Red Storm (Big East) for his junior season. He concluded his collegiate career by suiting up for the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (Sun Belt) in 2021-22 and the Fresno State Bulldogs (Mountain West) in 2022-23 where his 11.3 points-per-game ranked third on the club.

The fan favourite known for his rim rattling dunks, infectious on-court presence and high-energy playing style, Moore becomes the first player to officially ink a contract with the BlackJacks for the 2025 season.

