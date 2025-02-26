Ottawa BlackJacks Partner with FanSaves

February 26, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league announced today that the team has partnered with the Eastern Ontario-based tech startup, FanSaves, a digital couponing platform which gives fans access to discounts and deals from team sponsors.

Entering their sixth season of CEBL play, the BlackJacks have built meaningful and engaging partnerships with local, national and international brands and have been steadily expanding their footprint within the business community. In the continuation of providing fans with the latest in unique and interactive opportunities, the BlackJacks have entered into a partnership with the local couponing platform, FanSaves.

An award-winning initiative, its two co-founders Shannon Ferguson and Kris McCarthy both have deep ties to the Ottawa area. McCarthy grew up in the Capital Region while Ferguson was named one of the region's Forty Under 40 recipients in 2022. The duo has partnered with many local businesses since launching FanSaves and have also served as members of the Invest Ottawa community for many years.

"The shop local, shop Canadian movement is more important in this day and age than ever before," said FanSanves co-founder Ferguson. "Finding ways to save money is always on people's minds and we're excited to partner with the BlackJacks to continue utilizing technology and the team's growing influence in the marketplace to pass savings onto fans."

"Our ties to the Ottawa community mean that this partnership is one that we are especially invested in," added McCarthy. "We have seen the brand identity and overall league awareness only continue to grow year over year and we are looking forward to fostering a longstanding partnership with the Ottawa BlackJacks."

The BlackJacks digital coupon book is now live and available for all members of the public to access and offers fans and visitors to the area a growing roster of discounts and deals from BlackJacks sponsors and partners featuring exclusive offers to our loyal season-seat members. Offers from such businesses as GoodLife Fitness, Jack Astor's, Meal Prep Ottawa and Mucho Burrito are already available. The platform is free to use and can be accessed at fansaves.com or on the mobile app.

"The most important element of a successful commercial relationship with the BlackJacks is the ability to demonstrate tangible value to our partners and help these businesses grow profitably," said BlackJacks President Mark Wacyk. "FanSaves is the perfect vehicle to help accomplish this by managing our online coupon platform, providing critical customer/sales data and quantifying the return on investment of our partners. Our close working relationship with FanSaves will allow them to become an extension of our marketing department and ensure efficient delivery of the unique values of their platform."

As technology continues to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the BlackJacks are proud to be league leaders for Canadian professional sports teams. By promoting the shop local movement and engaging its fan base with ever evolving touchpoints, the club's new online coupon book will give fans an exciting and innovative way to support team partners.

Flexible ticket packages are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets.

BlackJacks 2025 season-seat memberships are available now. For additional details, fans are encouraged to email ticketing@theblackjacks.ca or call 613-690-0519.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from February 26, 2025

Ottawa BlackJacks Partner with FanSaves - Ottawa BlackJacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.