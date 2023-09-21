Blackhawks 2023 Training Camp Roster Announced
September 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the roster for this year's training camp that will begin on Thursday, September 21 with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago) at 10 a.m. The roster features 55 players, including 34 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders.
20 players on the roster spent time in Rockford with the IceHogs last season, and six players on the roster are signed to AHL contracts with the Hogs for the 2023-24 season.
Practices will remain open to the public, however - new this season - fans must claim a free ticket to attend open practices at Fifth Third Arena. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four tickets for their preferred date (subject to availability), with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.
*Denotes spent time in Rockford in 2022-23
#Denotes AHL contract with Rockford for 2023-24
Forwards (34)
No. Name
15 Anderson, Joey*
89 Athanasiou, Andreas
98 Bedard, Connor
24 Bjork, Anders*
43 Blackwell, Colin
28 Dach, Colton
16 Dickinson, Jason
8 Donato, Ryan
58 Entwistle, MacKenzie
75 Felcman, Jiri
17 Foligno, Nick
37 Gust, David*
70 Guttman, Cole*
71 Hall, Taylor
86 Hardman, Mike*
78 Hayes, Gavin*
52 Johnson, Reese
90 Johnson, Tyler
14 Katchouk, Boris
23 Kurashev, Philipp
76 Lardis, Nick
91 Ludwinski, Paul*
73 Luypen, Jalen*
53 Marcel, Marcel#
68 Misiak, Martin
94 Perry, Corey
64 Pharand, Alex
11 Raddysh, Taylor
27 Reichel, Lukas*
36 Rolston, Ryder*
28 Saarela, Antti
27 Savoie, Samuel
62 Seney, Brett*
92 Teply, Michal*
Defensemen (16)
No. Name
42 Allan, Nolan
46 Crevier, Louis*
38 Del Mastro, Ethan
47 Healey, Josh#
4 Jones, Seth
44 Kaiser, Wyatt
55 Korchinski, Kevin
85 MacDougall, Ross#
56 Maniscalco, Josh#
5 Murphy, Connor
57 Perrott, Andrew*#
41 Phillips, Isaak*
48 Roos, Filip*
25 Tinordi, Jarred
72 Vlasic, Alex*
22 Zaitsev, Nikita
Goalies (5)
No. Name
29 Commesso, Drew*
34 Mrazek, Petr
40 Soderblom, Arvid*
30 Stauber, Jaxson*
80 Weeks, Mitchell*#
