Blackhawks 2023 Training Camp Roster Announced

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the roster for this year's training camp that will begin on Thursday, September 21 with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago) at 10 a.m. The roster features 55 players, including 34 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders.

20 players on the roster spent time in Rockford with the IceHogs last season, and six players on the roster are signed to AHL contracts with the Hogs for the 2023-24 season.

*Denotes spent time in Rockford in 2022-23

#Denotes AHL contract with Rockford for 2023-24

Forwards (34)

No. Name

15 Anderson, Joey*

89 Athanasiou, Andreas

98 Bedard, Connor

24 Bjork, Anders*

43 Blackwell, Colin

28 Dach, Colton

16 Dickinson, Jason

8 Donato, Ryan

58 Entwistle, MacKenzie

75 Felcman, Jiri

17 Foligno, Nick

37 Gust, David*

70 Guttman, Cole*

71 Hall, Taylor

86 Hardman, Mike*

78 Hayes, Gavin*

52 Johnson, Reese

90 Johnson, Tyler

14 Katchouk, Boris

23 Kurashev, Philipp

76 Lardis, Nick

91 Ludwinski, Paul*

73 Luypen, Jalen*

53 Marcel, Marcel#

68 Misiak, Martin

94 Perry, Corey

64 Pharand, Alex

11 Raddysh, Taylor

27 Reichel, Lukas*

36 Rolston, Ryder*

28 Saarela, Antti

27 Savoie, Samuel

62 Seney, Brett*

92 Teply, Michal*

Defensemen (16)

No. Name

42 Allan, Nolan

46 Crevier, Louis*

38 Del Mastro, Ethan

47 Healey, Josh#

4 Jones, Seth

44 Kaiser, Wyatt

55 Korchinski, Kevin

85 MacDougall, Ross#

56 Maniscalco, Josh#

5 Murphy, Connor

57 Perrott, Andrew*#

41 Phillips, Isaak*

48 Roos, Filip*

25 Tinordi, Jarred

72 Vlasic, Alex*

22 Zaitsev, Nikita

Goalies (5)

No. Name

29 Commesso, Drew*

34 Mrazek, Petr

40 Soderblom, Arvid*

30 Stauber, Jaxson*

80 Weeks, Mitchell*#

