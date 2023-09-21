Syracuse Crunch Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season. The promotional schedule highlights theme nights, giveaways and discounts for the upcoming season.

Season Long Promotions

Military Discount: Active military and veterans can show a military ID at the Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office to purchase a discounted $19 ticket, limited to one per military ID per game.

Price Chopper Home Ice AdvantEdge: Any fan that presents his or her Price Chopper AdvantEdge card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase tickets to the select games for just $20 per ticket, all fees included.

Kinney Drugs tHRiVe Discount: Fans who present their tHRiVe Rewards card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase tickets to any regular season Friday night home Crunch game for just $20 per ticket, limited to one per person per game.

Hofmann Family 4-Pack: The Hofmann Family 4-Pack is $100 and includes four (4) game tickets, four (4) vouchers for Hofmann hot dogs and four (4) vouchers for soft drinks. This offer is valid for any regular season home game. Not available for purchase day of game.

Dunkin' Rewards Discount: Fans can show the Dunkin' Rewards app on their phones at the Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office to purchase $20 tickets to the first home game of every month.

*Additional fees apply

Theme Nights and Promotions

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - 2023-24 Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital

Special pregame ceremony celebrating 30 seasons of Crunch hockey

Fans will receive bang-a-banners, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital

Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Utica Comets -Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center

Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center aims to raise awareness and funds for She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening for underserved women

Mystery pucks featuring the Crunch and Upstate Cancer Center logos will be available for purchase

Fans are encouraged to sport pink at the game

Magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Laval Rocket - Halloween Spooktacular presented by New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan (NY529)

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes

Kids are invited to trick-or-treat on the ice after the game

Drawstring bag giveaway for children 12 and under, courtesy of NY529

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. WBS Penguins - Military Appreciation Night presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

The Crunch will wear special Military Appreciation Night jerseys

All active and retired members of the United States Military and their families with valid identification are offered complimentary tickets, courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union, local organizations and fan donations

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Utica Comets - Hockey Fights Cancer benefiting Upstate Cancer Center

The Crunch will raise funds for cancer research at Upstate Cancer Center

The team will wear Hockey Fights Cancer specialty jerseys

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Laval Rocket - Star Wars Night

The first game of the new CrunchCon series

Spend the night with your favorite Star Wars characters

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Utica Comets - Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss

When the Crunch score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss stuffed animals onto the ice

All fluffy friends will be cleaned by Stanley Steemer and donated to The Salvation Army

Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Wizarding Night

The second game of the CrunchCon series

Wizards of all ages are invited out for a magical night

Monday, Jan. 15 vs. Utica Comets - Monday Matinee

Join the Crunch for a 1 p.m. puck drop at the Upstate Medical University Arena

Discounted tickets for children 12 and under

Saturday, January 20 vs. Utica Comets - 90s Night

Feed your Tamagotchi and get ready for a night of music and entertainment

The team will wear throwback 1994 jerseys

Saturday, January 26 vs. Laval Rocket - Racing Night

Motorsports fans are invited to celebrate their love of racing with local tracks and drivers

Saturday, February 10 vs. Rochester Americans - Hockey Is For Everyone Night

The team will wear special Pride jerseys

Saturday, March 9 vs. Rochester Americans - Superhero Night

The final night of the CrunchCon series

Dress like your favorite superhero and join Crunchman in saving the world

Saturday, March 30 vs. Providence Bruins - Syracuse Canal Mules Night

The Crunch will take on a new identity for one night

The team will wear special Canal Mules jerseys

Saturday, April 13 vs. Toronto Marlies - Pucks For Paws Night

Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to join them in cheering on the Syracuse Crunch

A portion of the proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit the Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation

The concourse will feature local animal shelters and pet organizations

Saturday, April 20 vs. Utica Comets - Fan Appreciation Night

Team photo giveaway courtesy of Tully's Good Times

Join the Syracuse Crunch team for a free postgame autograph session on the ice

More information about additional nights, including the dates, will be announced later this season.

Along with the above nights, the Crunch will also hold Crunch Bunch Nights presented by Apex Entertainment on Nov. 25, Dec. 9, Jan. 15, and March 22. On these nights, all Crunch Bunch members will receive a complimentary ticket. Additional tickets for family and friends may be purchased at a discounted rate of $20. Fans can sign up young fans for Crunch Bunch at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchbunch.

The team also has Season Ticket Holder Redemption Nights on Dec. 8, Jan. 15, Feb. 2, March 13, March 29 and April 12. Redemption nights allow season ticket holders to turn in any unused tickets for new tickets to the selected redemption night.

Fans can additionally participate in Adopt-A-Kid Nights on Dec. 23, Jan. 19 and March 22. Adopt-A-Kid Nights provide underprivileged kids and nonprofit organizations with tickets to a Crunch game courtesy of fan donations and corporate partnerships.

The promotional schedule is subject to additions and changes throughout the season. More details will be made available for each night closer to the event.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

