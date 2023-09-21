Michael Andlauer Has Purchased the Ottawa Senators and Belleville Senators Hockey Clubs

OTTAWA - Senators Sports & Entertainment announced today that the agreement to purchase the Ottawa Senators by an entity controlled by Michael Andlauer has been approved by the National Hockey League's Board of Governors and the sale process has been completed. Andlauer will assume control of the organization's operations, effective immediately.

Additionally, American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced that the AHL Board of Governors has also approved the transfer of ownership of the Belleville Senators AHL franchise to Michael Andlauer.

Andlauer issued this letter to hockey fans in Belleville and the Bay of Quinte Region.

Statement from Michael Andlauer:

Dear Belleville Senators Fans,

It is great to be back in the American Hockey League and it is great to be a part of your team, the Belleville Senators!

Today my family and I are excited to officially become a member of your community. Belleville is a true hockey town. I have spent a number of years watching the team, and I know how important this team is to both the community and the AHL. Belleville is home for many players during a critical and formative period in their careers. Seeing these players grow and develop with the support of our fans is inspiring; they are the NHL players of the future.

My partners and I take our responsibility to this team very seriously. This team belongs to Belleville and the Bay of Quinte.

Our commitment to you is that we will continue to provide a best-in-class development experience and we will work with the talented players and staff to reach the playoffs with the goal of bringing home a Calder Cup.

Thank you to the AHL and Melnyk family for trusting my partners and I to steward the Belleville Senators going forward.

To the Belleville community and fans - I look forward to seeing you at the rink!

Sincerely,

Michael

