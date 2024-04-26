Black Bears Win 4-3 in Fraser

April 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Fraser, MI- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Motor City Rockers 4-3 on Friday night. Cam Clark had two goals and Gavin Yates added a pair of assists in the third victory of the post season.

The semifinal round began in a tight-checking, back-and-forth fashion. The Rockers opened the scoring off an unfortunate centering pass from the Black Bears. TJ Delaney buried a rebound off the initial save by Connor McAnanama, putting the Rockers on the board first. Even though Binghamton had more high-danger chances, Motor City led 1-0 after the first period.

Binghamton was able to tie the game early in the second with Cam Clark's first postseason goal. Clark came flying into the play, right out of the penalty box, and was set up by the captain, Tyson Kirkby. With momentum on their side, Binghamton added a second goal by defenseman, Colan Fitzgerald, his second of the postseason. While neither side was able to convert on their two power plays, Binghamton carried a one-goal lead into the room, after 40.

The third period was high scoring, as the two sides combined for four goals. At the 7:14 mark of the period, Binghamton added an insurance goal from Connor Smith, but it was quickly answered by TJ Sneath. The Black Bears third line went to work again on the forecheck, and were able to force a turnover, that led to the second Clark goal of the evening. With 5:20 remaining, the Black Bears had a two-goal advantage.

Motor City was able to grab one more goal, but unable to convert the game-tying goal with the net empty. Binghamton wins game one of the semifinals 4-3 on the road.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.