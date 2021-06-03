Black Bears Unveil Logos and Jerseys

The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to have unveiled our logos, colors, and jerseys for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. The Binghamton Black Bears are a minor professional hockey team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League based in Binghamton, New York, with home games at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Our logo and colors were selected to represent the community after a lengthy review process with key stakeholders. The Black Bear is spotted all over Binghamton, and this Fall, they will be taking over the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

We are pleased to see the positive reaction we have received so far in Binghamton. As a result, season ticket sales are healthy and can be purchased by calling 607.238.3368 or emailing info@binghamtonblackbears.com.

We are looking forward to an incredible, historic opening night on Saturday, November 6th, against the Delaware Thunder. For more ticket information, visit: https://www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets

