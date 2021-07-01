Black Bears Sign Turner

July 1, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release









Defenseman Sam Turner with the Danville Dashers

(Binghamton Black Bears) Defenseman Sam Turner with the Danville Dashers(Binghamton Black Bears)

The Binghamton Black Bears have signed 27-year-old defenseman Sam Turner. Turner last played for the Danville Dashers in the FPHL where he put up 4 goals and 15 assists in his rookie campaign. Turner was born in Ballwin, Missouri.

Tuner played college hockey splitting time between Midland University and Robert Morris University. His impressive 201 points in 179 college games led to him being signed by Danville at the end of the 2018-2019 season. His impressive 2019-2020 has led to him being signed by the Black Bears.

Black Bears Head Coach James Henry had this to say about adding Turner "Adding Sam to our roster is an important signing. He is a well-rounded player, and we are expecting him to play a big role for our team this season. We look forward to Sam getting on the ice with us in Binghamton."

"We are really excited to have Ben join us, and he will be a great asset to the team. He has shown great attitude and willingness to work hard, and we look forward to seeing him in a Black Bears jersey this season" stated Black Bears Owner Andreas Johansson.

Season ticket sales are healthy and can be purchased by calling 607-722-7367 or emailing info@binghamtonblackbears.com.

We are looking forward to an incredible, historic opening night on Saturday, November 6th, against the Delaware Thunder. For more ticket information, visit: https://www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2021

Black Bears Sign Turner - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.