Black Bears Sign 3x FPHL Defenseman of the Year

Defenseman Kyle Powell with the Watertown Wolves

The Binghamton Black Bears are pleased to announce the signing of three-time FPHL Defenseman of the Year Kyle Powell. Kyle was born in Ajax, Ontario, Canada. In 212 FPHL games, Kyle has scored 39 goals and 195 assists.

After three seasons of junior hockey in Ontario, Kyle made the jump to the FPHL with the Danbury Titans in 2016-2017. The following season Kyle joined the Watertown Wolves for four seasons, where he won the Commissioners Cup in 2017-2018. Three times Kyle has led the FPHL in scoring as a Defenseman.

Newly appointed Head Coach James Henry has this to say about Powell, "Kyle has been one of the best point-producing defensemen in the FPHL over the last few years. His combination of skill and experience are some of the reasons we signed Kyle for our inaugural season. Adding him to our roster is an exciting step in the right direction."

The 27-year-old joins the Black Bears as the first player signed to the roster thus far.

"Kyle has proven himself year after year and consistently been a leading player in the FPHL. We are so excited to have him join us for our inaugural season, as we keep working to assemble a great team for all the hockey fans in Broome County," stated Black Bears Owner Andreas Johansson.

Johansson went on to say, "Kyle is a very strong two-way player, who can produce a huge number of points from the blue line, and really be a big part of our offense and power play. We welcome Kyle to Binghamton as a key member of our opening roster".

An excited Powell had this to say when asked about joining the Black Bears, "The second I was asked if I wanted to come to play for Binghamton from management, I couldn't have been more excited. Since being selected, I've talked with coach Henry and everything he brings to the table will only lead this team to success! Obviously, the end goal is to bring a championship to Binghamton, and I believe James will bring this team to nothing less than that expectation! I haven't heard anything bad about the area of Binghamton, and I know how passionate the fans will be after not having hockey for so long. So, this season is to bring the fans of Binghamton something every night to get up out of their seats and be the best fans in the FPHL! I expect a great season from myself, the team, and everyone else involved in the organization! I cannot wait to get started, and I hope you, the fans, are getting excited to have hockey back in Binghamton. Hopefully, I will see you all soon, and I cannot wait to pull that jersey over my head this season!"

