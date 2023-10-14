Black Bears Secure 1st Victory Of The Season Over Elmira

October 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks in the first game of the FPHL season. Connor Smith tallied four points, two goals and two assists earning the first star on opening night.

Two different squads from a season ago, Elmira and Binghamton battled for the first goal until Connor Smith broke the ice at the 13:44 mark. A high wrist-shot bet the goaltender and erupted the arena with the first goal of the season. Smith's college linemate, Brenden Stanko, would go-on to add the second goal of the period just a few minutes later. Binghamton skated into the locker room with a 2-0 advantage after one period.

Period two saw both teams light the lamp, as the 'Sharks and Black Bears combined for five goals between the two sides. Kona Jackson was able to cut the lead to one, but a quick response from Smith gave Binghamton their two-goal cushion back. Austin Thompson scored his first of the season, followed by Dustin Jesseau following suit. Binghamton's lead grew to 5-1, but Jackson responded with his second the game before the final horn of the period. Binghamton was still leading 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Brandon Lucchesi grabbed the first goal seven minutes into the final period. Again, the Black Bears had a response adding another goal 30 seconds later. Thomas Wray scored his first professional goal and Tyson Kirkby tallied his first goal as captain to complete the night. Binghamton defeats Elmira 7-3.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.