Black Bears Come Up Short

February 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Black Bears came up short by one goal for the third time this weekend, losing to the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3.

On a Sunday matinee, the Thunderbirds were the first squad on the board for the second straight night. Daniel Martin was on the receiving end of pass from Gus Ford on the second shot of the game. The Binghamton faithful were searching for something to cheer as the team did not convert on their first power play opportunity. Kyle Powell answered the call at 14:15 of the frame, scoring his 2nd of the year. One minute later, Carolina recaptured the lead with a fortunate bounce out in front, sending them to the room up 2-1.

Both teams combined for four goals, two each in the middle period. Binghamton was able to score a 5-on-3 power play thanks to Jake Schultz, his 8th of the season and 2nd night in-a-row with a ppg. Carolina had a quick answer right away. Tucker Firth broke the tie a minute later, giving the Thunderbirds another one-goal lead. Carolina wasn't done yet... Jiri Pestuka scores a 5-on-3 goal of their own extending their lead 4-2. Binghamton bounced back with five minutes left, as Don Olivieri scored his 3rd of the season on the power play, pulling the Black Bears to within one going into the locker room.

Boris Babik and Jermeie Forget withstood all of the shots in the third period. For the first time this series, neither team was able to score a goal in the 20 minute session. Thunderbirds would hang on to win their third game of the weekend slate, skating away with nine out of nine points.

Binghamton will hit the road for the next six games, starting in Biloxi, Mississippi, this Wednesday at 8:05p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.