Bisons Unveil 'What's New at Sahlen Field' for Fans to Enjoy in 2025

March 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







To ensure that Every Game is an Event in 2025, the Buffalo Bisons today unveiled "What's New at the Ballpark," a full lineup of enhancements made to the stadium, promotional schedule and dining options that the great fans of Western New York and Southern Ontario are sure to enjoy when they visit Sahlen Field this summer.

The Bisons 2025 season gets underway with the earliest home game in 140 seasons of professional baseball in Buffalo, Opening Day on Friday, March 28, as the Herd hosts the rival Rochester Red Wings (2:05 p.m.)... just 15 days away!

All Bisons single-game tickets, ticket packages and group party areas are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Opening Day on March 28 (2:05 p.m.) will include a 2025 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, compliments of Sahlen's. The team's 'Opening Weekend' games on Saturday, March 29 (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday, March 30 (1:05 p.m.) are 'Kids Cheer FREE' games where children 14 years old and younger can get a free ticket with an adult ticket purchase at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

From a completely overhauled Sound System, to the addition of new promotions like Harry Potter Night and a postgame Drone Show, to the all new Sahlen's Buffalo Chicken Wing 'Super Nachos,' here's a preview of what has been added this year to the best sports and family entertainment option in town!

A New Summertime First Pitch

Before Bisons fans even get to the ballpark, they'll notice a new standardized first pitch time for most summer night games. In response to great fan feedback and in an effort to allow fans and families to enjoy everything Bisons baseball has to offer from gates opening to the final out, the team will now feature 6:35 p.m. first pitch times for almost all night home games in June, July and August. Ballpark gates will still open 60 minutes before Bisons games even with the adjusted start time (subject to change, excluding some special events). Check out the 2025 Bisons Schedule!.

Sound System Overall with Capstream Technologies, LLC

From dancing in the aisles to your favorite song, to prize announcements for the all new Win-It Wednesdays, to all the action on the field, the sweet sounds of the ballpark will sound better than ever thanks to an overall of the Sahlen Field Sound System. The Bisons have partnered with Capstream Technologies, LLC of Buffalo to completely replace and upgrade the core systems and original sound equipment within Sahlen Field. Conducted over an estimated 18 months, the initial phase of improvements also consists of a backend infrastructure assessment and upgrades that will be completed by Opening Day. Additional phases will address amp re-tuning, speaker upgrades and placement and integrations with broadcast and video feeds.

The Sound System project continues the Bisons' and owners Bob and Mindy Rich's investment back into Sahlen Field in their goal of providing the absolute best sports and entertainment experience and value at every event.

Bisons go 'Reverse Retro' for Thursdays. Add a 'Natural' look to night with postgame movie

The Bisons will have two new Theme Night uniform combos in 2025 and are giving their fans a sneak peek with the reveal of the on-field caps for both their Throwback Thursday Games, presented by AAA of Western & Central New York, as well as for their Saturday, July 19 game that will feature a postgame screening of the iconic baseball film, "The Natural."

For each Throwback Thursday contest, the Bisons will wear Reverse Retro Caps that will include the classic 'Sliding Buster' logo worn by Bisons icons such as Jeff Manto, Alex Ramirez, Jhonny Peralta and Dave Hollins, but in the fan-favorite red and blue adorned by the likes of Bartolo Colon, Tim Wakefield, Carlos Garcia and Torey Lovullo. Along with the Sliding Buster, the blue, red-billed cap also features the 'Soaring B' worn by the team for two modern era Governors' Cup Championship teams, 1998 and 2004.

Then on July 19 as the team celebrates one of the greatest sports movies of all time that was filmed right here in Buffalo, the Bisons will wear a Natural Cap that pays tribute to the movie's 'New York Knights.' The interlocking N-Y of the Knights is replaced by a sharp edged 'B' in white, outlined in orange.

Both caps can be preordered now on Bisons.com with additional event details and jerseys to be announced!

Harry Potter, a Drone Show, 'Giveaway Week' and more in packed Event Schedule

Along with the addition of Throwback Thursdays and the postgame screening of "The Natural," the Bisons have added several new events to a lineup already filled with fan favorites like Star Wars Night (May 31) presented by First Student, the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration (July 3) and Superhero Night (August 16), presented by Nickel City Comic Con. The Bisons will pay tribute to another iconic film series with their first ever Harry Potter Night, presented by Catholic Health (August 23), that includes a Bisons Scarf Giveaway, Themed Jerseys, and pictures with Dobby! Another ballpark first comes on August 2 with a postgame Drone Show as part of the team's Women in Sports Night. The team's new Win-It Wednesday series, presented by Northwest Bank, includes prize giveaways throughout the night, including autographed jerseys and game-used items from that night's contests.

There will be plenty for Bisons fans to take home when they leave the ballpark as nearly half of the team's 75 home games will feature a giveaway of some type... none bigger than the Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway on September 19, presented by Equitable Advisors. The team has also added a Pickleball Paddle Giveaway (June 29), compliments of ROAR Logistics, a Snow Globe Giveaway (July 18), presented by Rich's Catering & Special Events and a 'Luces de Buffalo' Youth Jersey Giveaway (July 31), presented by Rodriguez Construction Group, as the team continues their COPA de la Diversion identity. The team's all new Giveaway Week will feature giveaways during all six games, August 19-24, including a Jersey Off The Back Night for the club's Malmo Oat Milkers Honda fridaynightbash! on August 22.

Of course, the staples of every Bisons promotional schedule are back, including Honda fridaynightbash!**®** nights with Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and postgame Fireworks and WNY Immediate Care Family Funday Sundays, with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greets, in-game activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. Fans can visit Bisons.com Promotions Page for full event details on all their 2025 Promotions.

The return of WingFest!

One of Buffalo's most recognizable events returns to its birthplace in 2025 as the National Buffalo Wing Festival is back at Sahlen Field, August 30-31. The WingFest was held at the ballpark for 19 consecutive years after making its debut in Western New York in 2002, and will continue its long-standing tradition of celebrating everything Buffalo Wing! 'Sauce Offs,' Eating Competitions and the best wing flavors from around the country are just part of this two-day tribute to the iconic food born right here in Buffalo... the Buffalo Wing!

A Sampling of the New Concession Items at Sahlen Field

A Sahlen Field concessions lineup filled with many great local options have added some new heavy hitters that are sure to please the pallets for Bisons fans. The all new Sahlen's Buffalo Chicken Wing 'Super Nachos' will include chicken wing dip created with Sahlen's Buffalo chicken breast, poured over a generous pile of corn nacho chips and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. The ballpark will also feature a Buffalo favorite, Original Buffalo Style Chicken Logs, with 100% white meat chicken, Buffalo wing sauce and a rich cream cheese with just a "hint" of bleu cheese flavor, all wrapped in a crispy wonton wrapper and served with bleu cheese.

A creation that is too good to limit to just Polish Festival Night, The Big Mini is a personal sized Polish favorite platter with a combination of Sahlen's Polish Sausage Party Poppers and Alexandra's Homestyle Uszka topped with sauerkraut and finished with a Weber's mustard drizzle.

The Sahlen's Specialty Hot Dog Cart will also now feature a Sahlen's hot dog served with a mustard-based Carolina style BBQ sauce and topped with a dill pickle slaw.

Additions to a great lineup of refreshing beverages in 2025 will be the ready-to-drink Cutwater Mojitos made with Cutwater white rum, NUTRL Orange Vodka Seltzers made with real vodka and real juice, and a new easy-drinking and refreshing Resurgence Summer Ale

For fans dining in Sahlen Field's gameday rental suites, the full ballpark menu will now also include a vegan Hummus Plate and Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip made from Sahlen's pulled Buffalo chicken breast.

The Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant will continue to offer its All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, starting 90 minutes before every Bisons game. For reservations, and for the Bisons Ticket+Buffet Package, fans should visit PubatthePark.com.

International League Stories from March 13, 2025

