Caps Unveiled for 'Reverse Retro' Throwback Thursdays & Movie Night with 'The Natural'

March 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

We heard you, Bisons fans! Since the announcement of the Bisons jam-packed promotional schedule, the two questions we've heard most have been; What will the team's 'Reverse Retro' look like? and What uniform combo will the team wear for the postgame screening of 'The Natural' on July 19? So, with Opening Day right around the corner, the team has unveiled the onfield caps that the Bisons team will wear for both of these exciting new promotions.

Get ready Bisons fans... you're going to love these two new caps!

Throwback Thursday's "Reverse Retro"

What's old is new, and definitely cool! The Bisons are introducing a whole new look for their Throwback Thursdays, presented by AAA of Western & Central New York. For each Throwback Thursday contest starting with their game on April 10 against the Durham Bulls, the Bisons will wear Reverse Retro Caps that will include the classic 'Sliding Buster' logo worn by Bisons icons such as Jeff Manto, Alex Ramirez, Jhonny Peralta and Dave Hollins, but in the fan-favorite red and blue adorned by the likes of Bartolo Colon, Tim Wakefield, Carlos Garcia and Torey Lovullo. Along with the Sliding Buster, the blue, red-billed cap also features the 'Soaring B' worn by the team for two modern era Governors' Cup Championship teams, 1998 and 2004.

The Reverse Retro caps are available for pre-order with an expected arrival of early April.

Vintage Movie Night Cap, featuring 'The Natural

On Saturday, July 19, the Bisons will pay tribute to one of the most iconic sports movies ever made... one that was filmed right here in Buffalo, NY! Following the Bisons game that night against the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Bisons will have a screening of The Natural on the Sahlen Field Scoreboard. But during the game, the team will be wearing a special themed night cap that pays tribute to the New York Knights!

The Bisons Vintage Movie Night Cap features the same color scheme as the Knights, with the interlocking N-Y replaced by a sharp edged 'B' in white, outlined in orange to represent the Bisons. A cap Roy Hobbs would be sure to look good in as he circles the bases at War Memorial Stadium or Sahlen Field.

The Vintage Movie Night Cap is available for pre-order with an expected arrival of early May.

