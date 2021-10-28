Bisons Put Ticket Packages on Sale for 2022 Season

The Buffalo Bisons have put Ticket Packages on sale for 2022 season, giving fans the opportunity to lock in their summer plans while saving as much as 33% on the price of single seat tickets.

Just as one baseball season ends, fans can begin looking forward to the return of Bisons baseball at Sahlen Field starting with Opening Day, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. On sale now at Bisons.com is the team's popular 12-Ticket Flex Pack, the customizable Family Pack and Buster's Kids Club Memberships. The team also announced that after nearly three years, Star Wars Night will return on Saturday, June 11 with the fan-favorite Star Wars Night Pack also on sale for the must-attend event!

Ticket packages are available for purchase at Bisons.com. The team also has 2022 Season Tickets on sale and all Group & Party Areas available for 2022 reservations!

12-Ticket Flex Pack: 12 undated tickets that can be used in any combination for any game in 2022. ($153 per pack, save over 33%)

Family Pack: Comes with 4 tickets, $25 in concession dollars and 25% off at the Sahlen Field gift shops. The Family Pack is also customizable as fans can add discounted tickets or more concession dollars to fit their family's needs. (pack starts at $85, save over 15%!)

Star Wars Night Pack: The best way to enjoy one of the ballpark's marquee events. Star Wars Night XII is June 11 as the Bisons host the Red Sox and this pack includes 4 tickets, 4 hot dog/soda coupons and 1 commemorative laser sword. The Star Wars Pack is also customizable, as additional discounted tickets, food coupons and laser swords can be added. (starts at $91, save nearly 20%!)

Buster's Kids Club Membership: Just $15 through December 31, 2021. Membership includes two undated Sunday flex tickets, an exclusive Kids Club t-shirt, a passport loaded with ballpark coupons for free concessions and access to special in-game activities, parties and benefits, including an 'express line' for postgame Kids Run the Bases. Available for kids 12 years old and younger, the Buster's Kids Club is presented by Anderson's.

