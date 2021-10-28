Bats 2nd-Most Watched Team in Minors in 2021

October 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats were the second-most watched team on Minor League Baseball's game streaming platform, MiLB.TV, for the 2021 season, according to metrics obtained by Minor League Baseball.

Based on total "unique viewers" for the entirety of the 2021 season, Louisville ranked second behind only fellow Triple-A East team Toledo. The Bats and Mud Hens drew roughly 5% more unique viewers than any team in the Minors for their games on MiLB.TV last season.

Despite the team's overall record, the Bats offered an entertaining brand of baseball that featured each of the top three prospects in the Reds' system in infielder Jose Barrero, right-hander Hunter Greene and left-hander Nick Lodolo. All told, eight of "Baseball America's" midseason Top 30 Reds prospects appeared in at least one game with the Bats in 2021.

In addition to prospects, Louisville's squad totaled 35 players who saw action with both the Bats and Reds in 2021. Eight of those 35 players made their respective Major League debut in RHP Ryan Hendrix, RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, RHP Tony Santillan, INF Alejo Lopez, OF TJ Friedl, RHP Dauri Moreta, LHP Reiver Sanmartin and RHP Riley O'Brien. The Bats also fielded a handful of Major League rehab assignments, most notably future Hall of Famer Joey Votto.

For total viewers, the Bats ranked sixth in the Minors in 2021 with nearly 24,000 total views on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.