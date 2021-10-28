Siri Helps Houston Pile on in Game 2 of World Series

October 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







HOUSTON - Former Bats outfielder Jose Siri helped the Houston Astros pile on a four-run second inning against the Atlanta Braves in a 7-2 win in Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Siri flashed his speed, legging out a slow roller to second baseman Ozzie Albies and bringing home Kyle Tucker to give Houston a 2-1 lead. Siri then took advantage of the Braves' miscommunication later in the inning, forcing the pace and reaching third base on a grounder into left field. When Atlanta's left fielder Eddie Rosario seeded a throw to third on an attempt to cut down Siri, no one covered the bag and the throw rolled into foul territory. Siri took advantage of the miscue and raced home to score and put the Astros up 4-1.

Siri originally made his Triple-A debut with the Bats in 2019. He scored 10 runs and swiped five bags in just 30 contests with the team through the final month of the regular season.

Through the first two games of the World Series, former Bats players Adam Duvall and Siri have contributed two runs scored, a home run and three RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.