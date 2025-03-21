Bisons 'Guarantee Spring' on Opening Day, 50 Degrees Or Fans Get a FREE Ticket to Future Game
March 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
While we've already had a few 'false Springs' this month, sports fans and families in Western New York and Southern Ontario know that Spring officially starts with Bisons Opening Day, even if that first game is the earliest it has ever been in the 140-year history of professional baseball in Buffalo!
So, the Bisons are doing what they can to Guarantee Spring arrives when they take the field on Friday, March 28th and face the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field (2:05 p.m.). On Opening Day, it WILL BE 50 DEGREES at first pitch! But if it's not, all fans in attendance will be able to exchange their game ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office for a FREE TICKET for a March/April Bisons game at Sahlen Field (exchange can be made any time).
Friday, March 28th marks the earliest game the Bisons have ever played in their 140-season history. Opening Day 2025 will also feature a 2025 Magnetic Schedule giveaway to the first 4,000 fans in attendance, compliments of Sahlen's. Ballpark gates are scheduled to open at 1:00 p.m.
Think warm thoughts, Bisons fans, and get your Opening Day tickets at Bisons.com or at the Sahlen Field Box Office!
For additional details, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.
