Saints Expand Community Partnership with El Burrito Mercado, Authentic Mexican Food Coming to CHS Field

March 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Both the St. Paul Saints and El Burrito Mercado can appreciate the others story. Both came from humble beginnings, both captured the attention of the Twin Cities, and both have become a staple of Saint Paul. The two will once again join forces at CHS Field as El Burrito Mercado expands their reach with mouth-watering authenticate Mexican flavor to Saints fans in 2025.

The Saints will transform a concession stand into a Mexican themed food frenzy, featuring El Burrito Mercado's genuine Mexican cuisine. The former "Burger Depot" stand down in the right field corner nearest the Treasure Island ship, will be rebranded to Mexican Eat and Drinks highlighted by mouth-watering food and delectable drinks from El Burrito Mercado. They are bringing back fan-favorite classics and introducing exciting new menu items:

Tacos - Made with locally sourced, corn tortillas and filled with perfectly seasoned meats, including our signature pork al pastor.

Nachos - Crisp, locally sourced corn chips piled high with melty queso, fresh toppings, and your choice of savory meat.

Burrito Bowls - A hearty, flavor-packed option with all your favorite burrito fillings in one delicious bowl.

New to the menu in 2025:

Fries & Dips - Crispy fries served with creamy, zesty queso dip and fresh, traditional salsas.

Loaded Fries - A mouthwatering fusion of crispy fries smothered in queso, topped with your choice of meat and fresh pico de gallo.

Crunchy Rolled Taquitos - Golden-fried chicken or beef taquitos, topped with crema, crumbled queso, and fresh salsa.

Toasty Quesadillas - Gooey, melty cheese with your choice of filling, grilled to perfection.

Churro Bites - Warm, cinnamon-sugar churros served with a rich chocolate dipping sauce for the perfect sweet ending.

Refreshing Beverages - Cool off with delicious selection of drinks to complement every bite.

"We are beyond excited to bring El Burrito Mercado's authentic Mexican flavors to CHS Field!," said the Silva Family. "As a family-owned business rooted in tradition and community, it's an honor to share the food we love with Saints fans and event-goers. Baseball, events, great food, and familia-what could be better?"

"El Burrito Mercado is a staple supermarket and restaurant in our community, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring their food into CHS Field.," said Zane Heinselman, Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager. "El Burrito Mercado's food last year received rave reviews from our fans, and we are excited to expand the options and the partnership."

The first opportunity for Saints fans to taste the delicious Mexican food comes during the home opener on Friday, March 28 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.