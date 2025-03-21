Crustacean Nation Invited to Virtual Town Hall to Learn About Gameday Experience Upgrades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the club's Home Opener on April 1 rapidly approaching, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting Crustacean Nation to a Virtual Town Hall from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 27 to share the team's upgrades and developments on several different fan experiences that are ready to be rolled out for the 2025 season.

This open-to-the-public event will give fans the opportunity to hear firsthand from the Jumbo Shrimp on several topics, including VyStar Ballpark's Project NEXT renovations and upgrades and updates to the club's ticketing and food & beverage experiences, respectively.

Panelists for the event Jumbo Shrimp Owner/CEO Ken Babby, Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw, Director of Food & Beverage Guillermo Vega and Director of Ticketing Peter Ercey. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions to each of the panelists.

"We are very excited to share updates on several fronts that will impact the fan experience in 2025 for Jumbo Shrimp baseball at VyStar Ballpark," Craw said. "It is important for our organization to continue to improve the fan experience, and we look forward to hearing the questions and comments from our fans at our Virtual Town Hall as we approach the Home Opener on April 1."

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2025 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

