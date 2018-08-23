Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:05 p.m.)

August 23, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Buffalo Bisons (60-65, T-3rd (-14.5), North) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (65-61, 2nd (-10.0), North)

Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 (1:05 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field

RHP Jacob Waguespack (5-6, 5.04) vs. RHP Adonis Rosa (1-0, 1.80)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons.com

Today's Game This afternoon, the Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will complete their three-game series. Buffalo looks to complete the sweep against the RailRiders and win the season series which is tied at 7-7. Buffalo will finish their final homestand with a four-game series against Pawtucket Red Sox. Buffalo will face their Thruway Cup rivals in their final road trip of the season, first in Rochester followed by their season-ending series in Syracuse Labor Day weekend.

Last Game: BUF 7, S/W-B 3 The Bisons offense looked like a well-oiled machine last night, churning out seven runs en route to a 7-3 victory over the RailRiders. INF Tim Lopes had three RBI, while OF Jonathan Davis contributed two RBI and a triple. LHP Jose Fernandez closed the door in the ninth inning with his eleventh straight scoreless appearance.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (7-7) The Bisons and RailRiders are meeting for the final time in the 2018 season. Last time these two teams met, Buffalo won two of three. After Buffalo won the first two games of this three game series, the season series between the two teams is now tied. This afternoon marks the rubber match in the season series.

Today's Starter: RHP Jacob Waguespack RHP Jacob Waguespack will make his fourth start of the season for the Bisons today against the RailRiders. Waguespack has a 3.09ERA at home in his time with the Bisons, and has recorded 18 strikeouts in 11.2IP. The righty has been dominant against left-handed batters in his time with the Herd, holding them to a .189AVG (7-37).

Jonathan Davis OF Jonathan Davis collected two hits in last night's victory over the RailRiders. Davis hit his second triple of the season and added two RBI's. The outfielder is riding a three game hitting streak. In the last five games, Davis has been a run producing machine knocking in a team leading four runs over that span.

Darnell Sweeney INF Darnell Sweeney went 2-3 yesterday with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk. Sweeney has been good with runners in scoring position this season, batting .308 with 24 of his 33 RBIs with RISP.

Jose Fernandez LHP Jose Fernandez extended his scoreless streak to eleven games shutting the door in the Bisons 7-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre yesterday. His eleven game scoreless streak spans 14.0IP and dates back to July 22nd. The lefty has been nothing short of dominant in this stretch recording 17 strikeouts and allowing only three hits in his 14 innings of work.

Sweep, Sweep The Bisons are looking to break out the brooms for the fourth time this season, and second time against the RailRiders. Previous sweeps include: vSYR (May 3-6), vSWB (May 18-20) and @CHA (August 13-15). The Herd is looking to tie last year's figure of four sweeps with a win today.

Blue Jays Update Toronto (58-69) concluded their series against Baltimore with a 6-0 win yesterday behind LHP Thomas Pannone (7.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 3K). Pannone held a no-hitter through six before giving up a leadoff single in the seventh to Trey Mancini. Toronto has a scheduled off day today, before continuing the homestand. The Blue Jays will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday for a three-game series, before traveling back to Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.