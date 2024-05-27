Biscuits Top M-Braves 6-3 on Memorial Day

May 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Kyle Whitten(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

PEARL, MS - Logan Workman delivered five innings, Chander Simpson reached base five times in a four-hit effort, and the Montgomery Biscuits (26-20) topped the Mississippi Braves (22-24) 6-3 on Memorial Day at Trustmark Park.

After falling behind 1-0, the Biscuits broke through in the fifth inning. Dru Baker lifted an RBI double to the gap in right center, and Dominic Keegan scored the leading run on a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 2-1.

Workman allowed one unearned run in five innings and tied a season-high with eight punchouts. He has won back-to-back starts and gone at least five innings in five straight starts.

Simpson tacked on two more with a single in the sixth to make it 4-1. The 23-year-old went 4-for-4 with four singles, a walk, two stolen bases, and two RBI in his sixth Double-A game. He has racked up 12 hits in his first six Double-A games.

In the ninth, Baker doubled in a run and a wild pitch scored Simpson to extend the lead to 6-2. Baker finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

