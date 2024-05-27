Biscuits Stop Mississippi's Winning Streak at Seven Games on Monday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves paid tribute to our fallen heroes on Memorial Day in front of 3,005 fans Monday night with a pregame C-17 flyover from the 172nd Airlift Wing of the Mississippi Air National Guard, Patriotic Jerseys, and a Post-Game Fireworks Show. On the field, the Montgomery Biscuits stopped Mississippi's winning streak at seven after a 6-3 loss in the opener of the six-game homestand.

Justin Dean had a big day for the M-Braves Monday and started his night with the first of his three stolen bases in the first inning after getting hit by a pitch. Dean moved to third on one of five combined errors and eventually scored on a groundout by Drake Baldwin.

Hurston Waldrep (L, 3-4) opened his ninth start by striking out the side in the top of the first inning. The 22-year-old No. 2 prospect for the Braves pitched with a runner on base in his five innings but worked out of trouble over the first four.

The Biscuits tied and took the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Jalen Battles led off the frame with a single, and Chandler Simpson followed with a bunt single. Dru Parker tied the game at 1-1 with a double, and Dominic Keygon gave them the lead 2-1 sacrifice fly.

Waldrep ended his outing after 93 pitches and two runs allowed on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings. In five May starts, Waldrep is 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA, striking out 31 and walking just seven in 30.1 innings pitched.

Dean opened the sixth inning with a single and stole second and third. Baldwin brought home Dean again -- this time on a sacrifice fly.

Simpson, just up from High-A Bowling Green, went 4-for-4 with two RBI, two runs, and two steals on Monday and struck with a two-run single in the sixth.

Hayden Harris made his 14th appearance in the seventh inning and posted his 11th consecutive scoreless outing, striking out two and lowering his ERA to 0.55.

The Biscuits grabbed a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning to go up 6-2, but the M-Braves rallied for a run in the bottom of the ninth to not go down quality. Tyler Tolve hit his fourth double in his past five games and brought home Cody Milligan to finish the scoring.

Cal Conley was 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Dean upped his on-base streak to nine games, going 1-for-2 with three steals, two runs, and a walk. Keshawn Ogans upped his hitting streak to six games, finishing 1-for-4, and Milligan went 2-for-4 with a run, walk, and two stolen bases, extending his hitting streak to five games.

The M-Braves and Biscuits will enjoy a day off on Tuesday and continue the series on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with RHP Ian Mejia (4-0, 1.69) starting for Mississippi. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Wednesday Promotions:

First Responders Day: First responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets!

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, Â½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

