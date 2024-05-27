Homestand Highlights: May 27 - June 2 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand, May 27 - June 2, against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. The series includes a Memorial Day Tribute Game on Monday with Patriotic Jersey Auction and Fireworks, First Responders Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews, Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey Giveaway, Post-Game Fireworks Saturday, and much more!

Monday, May 27 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Memorial Day Tribute Game: The M-Braves and Biscuits will be just one of 10 games in minor league baseball on Monday to salute Memorial Day. The Memorial Day tributes will include a pregame air display from the 172nd Airlift Wing, which consists of a C-17 flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem. The night will conclude with Post-Game Fireworks. presented By Milwaukee Tool.

Patriotic Jersey Auction: The M-Braves will wear Patriotic Jerseys, which will be auctioned off in the park and benefit the 5th Squad. The 5th Squad is a 501c3 Non-profit Veteran organization that focuses on assisting Veterans in MS.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Hurston Waldrep (3-3, 2.84) vs. RHP Logan Workman (1-2, 4.09)

Wednesday, May 29 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Day: First responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets!

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, Â½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Thursday, May 30 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Friday, May 31 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey, resented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Saturday, June 1 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by Entergy, themed to Miranda Lambert's top hits ahead of her July 26 concert at Trustmark Park.

Sunday, June 2 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 2:05 pm CT

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

