Biscuits Take Series Finale Over M-Braves, 6-1

August 28, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (65-55) recorded five unanswered runs over eight innings of play to top the Mississippi Braves (51-67) by a score of 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Bob Seymour put Montgomery on the board with an RBI-single in the first inning to make the score 1-0. It was the first of three earned runs allowed by Alan Rangel (2-15) and was Seymour's first Double-A hit this season.

Cade Bunnell responded with a solo shot over the wall in center field to tie the game at one run apiece during the second. Despite the early run, Sean Hunley (4-4) would not allow another over the next three innings and finished with only five hits allowed over five innings.

The Biscuits immediately responded when Jalen Battles singled on a ground ball to center field, making the score 2-1 in the second. It was the shortstop's first RBI of the season and his fourth hit since being transferred back to Montgomery on August 21.

The game fell into a stalemate for the next two-and-a-half innings before a groundout from Evan Edwards and an RBI-single from Gionti Turner extended the lead to 4-1 after six innings of play.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Seymour and Junior Caminero went yard in back-to-back at-bats to put the Biscuits in a commanding 6-1 lead. It was the first Double-A home run of the season for Seymour, and the homer for Caminero extended his on-base streak to 31 games.

It was the fourth time this season that the Butter and Blue has recorded a home run in consecutive at-bats, with the last one coming on August 22 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Neither side would bring in more runs, allowing Montgomery to secure their fifth victory in the series. Hunley earned the win while Rangel took the loss as the Biscuits move on to a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons.

The Biscuits move on to a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons, and return to Riverwalk Stadium for one more regular season series against the Chattanooga Lookouts starting on September 5.

