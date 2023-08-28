Look out: the Blue Wahoos Take on Chattanooga this Week in Pensacola

There are only two homestands remaining before the postseason begins, and two playoff-bound teams square off this week as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos take on the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds Double-A) at Blue Wahoos Stadium beginning on Tuesday.

Our series opener on Tuesday is another Doggone Tuesday presented by Anderson Subaru and Pepsi. When purchased in advance, every ticket is the same price - $18 - and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. And dogs can come to the ballpark for free with a paid human ticket!

On Wednesday, we celebrate Pensacola's 2022 Southern League Championship with another Winning Wednesday presented by Hill-Kelly! Come on out to play ballpark bingo with a chance to win fun prizes.

Thursday is another Mullet Thursday featuring the Blue Wahoos' fun-loving alternate identity. Enjoy drink specials throughout the night! There will also be a special Postgame Fireworks Show presented by the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County.

Friday brings an anticipated giveaway as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Eury Perez Southern League Champions Bobblehead! The young phenom, who burst onto the scene as the first teenager in Blue Wahoos history in 2022, helped Pensacola win the Southern League title last year and returned in 2023 before making his MLB debut in May. Now making history as a rookie for the upstart Marlins, Perez is one of baseball's bright young stars. Gates open at 5:30, so arrive early to get yours before they're gone! A selection of bobbleheads, autographed by Perez during his recent stint with the Blue Wahoos, will be randomly handed out to a few lucky fans..

Saturday is another Fireworks Saturday presented by Budweiser. Join us for the best fireworks show on the bay!

Sunday is a Military Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 with postgame catch on the field! It's also Women in Sports Night, with a pregame Q&A with local women who are making an impact in the sports world. And the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2023 Blue Wahoos Second Half Team Photo presented by DLux Printing. It's a great keepsake, and a perfect item to get player autographs before the season ends.

