Stephens, Robles Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

August 28, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - In partnership with Farm Bureau, the Mississippi Braves announced that outfielder Landon Stephens and starting pitcher Domingo Robles are the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 25-year-old Stephens went 5-for-13 with two homers, a double, two walks and three RBI in five games against Montgomery this past week. The outfielder became the fifth M-Brave to hit 20 home runs in a single season with a home run on Saturday night. He joined Drew Lugbauer (2022, 2023), Shea Langeliers (2021), Ryan Casteel (2019), and Ernesto Mejia (2011).

Stephens is slashing .218/.338/.464 with 20 home runs, 16 doubles and 55 RBI in 93 games for the M-Braves. His 20 homers rank fifth in the league. This is his second season in Mississippi since being promoted from High-A Rome last season.

Atlanta acquired Stephens as a non-drafted free agent from the University of Miami (OH) on June 15, 2020. Stephens is a native of Hamilton, Ohio.

The 25-year-old Robles posted his third quality start in his last four starts on Saturday. The left-hander tossed six innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts. Robles has allowed two runs in 11 innings in two starts this month.

Robles is 7-7 with a 3.69 ERA in 100 innings over 19 starts, 18 appearances, for the M-Braves this season. He ranks among the league leaders in ERA (3.69, 4th), wins (7, T-7th), opponent batting (.244, 9th), and WHIP (1.22, 4th).

Atlanta signed Robles as a minor league free agent on January 9, 2023. Robles spent the 2022 season with Double-A Springfield with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Robles is a native of Imbert in the Dominican Republic.

