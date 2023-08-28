Homestand Highlights: August 29-September 3 vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves kick off a 13-game homestand with a six-game home series starting tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 pm against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A Affiliate, Los Angeles Angels) at Trustmark Park. The homestand features several promotions, including a Michael Harris II Bobblehead Giveaway, Saturday Post-Game Fireworks, and Labor Day Postgame Fireworks on Sunday!

Tuesday, August 29 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 4:05 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Gates will open at 3:30 pm and a doubleheader starts at 4:05 pm! Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors and more throughout the game.

Probable Pitchers (Game One): RHP Nolan Kingham (3-1, 4.56) vs. RHP Robinson Pina (3-3, 3.59)

Probable Pitchers (Game Two): RHP José Montilla (1-2, 7.46) vs. TBA

Wednesday, August 30 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

Tougaloo College Night: Go Bulldogs! Wear your Tougaloo gear to the box office and get a $5 ticket!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting in Farm Bureau Grill from 6:00pm - 7:00pm!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Daniel Martinez (0-2, 6.23) vs. RHP Victor Mederos (4-9, 5.78)

Thursday, August 31 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (6-9, 3.76) vs. RHP Brett Kerry (6-4, 4.16)

Friday, September 1 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

Michael Harris II Bobblehead Giveaway: Arrive early and take home a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (7-7, 3.69) vs. RHP Cole Percival (1-2, 7.46)

Saturday, September 2 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by the Mississippi U.S. Army National Guard!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (2-15, 4.97) vs. RHP Jack Kochanowicz (4-5, 6.68)

Sunday, September 3 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:05 pm CT

Labor Day Fireworks: Continue your long Labor Day Weekend with another Post-Game Fireworks show!

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham vs. RHP Robinson Pina

Series Information:

This will be the second series between the M-Braves and the Trash Pandas this season. The week starts with the conclusion of the first series from August 8-13 at Toyota Field. The two clubs are making up a suspended game from August 13 that will be picked up at the start of the second inning. The M-Braves won three of five games between the two clubs this season.

The M-Braves are 51-67 overall and sit 9.5 games behind Montgomery with an 18-32 record in the second half. The Trash Pandas are 54-65 overall and sit 8.5 games behind Tennessee with a 23-27 record in the second half.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are in their third season as a baseball club, all of which have been as the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Rocket City built a brand-new ballpark in Madison, AL, debuting Toyota Field in 2021 after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

M-Braves Top 30 Prospects: No. 14 LHP Luis De Avila, No. 21 INF Cal Conley, No. 22 OF Jesse Franklin V, No. 27 RHP Tyler Owens.

Trash Pandas Top-30 Prospects: No. 6 INF Kyren Paris, No. 10 RHP Jack Kockanowicz, No. 21 RHP Victor Mederos, No. 25 RHP Kevin Caceres.

