Biscuits Sweep Shuckers, 6-5 in 10

BILOXI, Mis. - Miles Mastrobuoni's RBI-single in the top of the 10th inning broke a 5-5 tie and handed the Biscuits (22-24) their first series sweep of 2021 in a come-from-behind 6-5 (10) win over the Biloxi Shuckers (15-32) on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park. Sunday was the first time the Shuckers had been swept by any team in their history.

The Biscuits went three-and-out against Shuckers starter Noah Zavolas in the top of the first, and then back-to-back one-out doubles by Brice Turang and Luis Castro off Montgomery starter Easton McGee gave Biloxi their first lead of the series at 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

The Biscuits would pull ahead, 2-1, in the top of the second when Jim Haley cracked his fourth home run of the season off the net in left field after Jonathan Aranda drew a lead-off walk to begin the inning. Cam Devanney then tied the game at two with an RBI-single to left in the bottom of the second.

Tristen Lutz launched his sixth home run of the season to right, and the solo blast put the Shuckers back in front at 3-2 in the third. Cristofer Ogando came on for McGee in the fourth and struck out seven batters over 2.2 innings, while also surrendering an RBI-double to Chad Spanberger, who increased the Biloxi lead to 4-2 in the fifth.

Zavolas finished the game with eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings, and Rene Pinto pulled a run back for the Biscuits with an RBI-single to left in the sixth off Nathan Kirby to make it a 4-3 game. Aranda then banged an RBI-single to right to tie the game at four in the top of the eighth, before Turang untied it with an RBI-single off Jordan Brink in the bottom of the eighth.

After an error by Lutz in right field got Moises Gomez all the way to third base, Cal Stevenson knocked home the Biscuits right fielder with a sac fly to tie the game at five in the top of the ninth. And in the top of the 10th, Mastrobuoni delivered the game-winning RBI-single to right off Braden Webb, scoring Ford Proctor from second. Joel Peguero (1-5) went two scoreless innings en route to his first Double-A victory.

The Biscuits will now return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday on June 29 at 6:35 PM CT when Peyton Battenfield (2-0) goes up against RHP Bryce Elder.

The rest of the series will include Left Handers Day & Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on June 30; A Summer Tank Top Giveaway by ALFA Insurance on Thursday, July 1; A Sleeve Cooler Giveaway presented by 95.1 The Fox on Friday, July 2; Patriotic Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 3; And an Independence Day Celebration with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 4.

