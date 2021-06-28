Rijo, Javier Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that infielder Wendell Rijo and pitcher Odalvi Javier are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Rijo, 25, led the Mississippi Braves this week in OPS (1.214), total bases (15), extra-base hits (4), runs scored (6), home runs (3), and RBI (5). Rijo hit .278 over five games and capped his week on Thursday finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI. The Dominican native had two more hits in Saturday's fourth-straight win, including his third long ball of the week - a go-ahead shot traveling 427-feet in the fourth inning. Rijo also stole two bases last week. For the season, Rijo is batting .228 with a .711 OPS, with five home runs, 13 RBI, and four stolen bases in 39 games.

Javier, 24, made his eighth start of the season on Saturday, and it was his best. The right-hander tossed a season-high 6.0 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out a season-best eight batters and walking none.

The Smokies were held without a hit until Nelson Maldonado singled with two outs in the fourth inning. The Puerto Plata, DR has won four of his last five starts and is a 4-1 with a 2.35 ERA for the season, with 47 strikeouts and 17 walks. Javier ranks sixth in the Double-A South in ERA, T-5th in wins (4), fifth in opponents' batting average (.189), ninth in WHIP (1.10), and 10th in strikeouts.

As a staff, the M-Braves have given up a minor-league low, 160 runs as a staff, and boast the third-lowest ERA at 3.15. M-Braves starters lead minor league baseball with a 2.64 ERA.

The first-place M-Braves return to action on Tuesday night, following Monday's off day, and will take on the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. The first pitch on Tuesday night is 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on July 6 for a six-game homestand with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos .

