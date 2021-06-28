Barons Continue Homestand Tomorrow Evening with a Six-Game Series against the Lookouts

Tuesday, June 28th - Sunday, July 4th

The Birmingham Barons continue their 12-game homestand tomorrow night as they welcome the Chattanooga Lookouts to Regions Field. This six-game series will feature a four day tribute to honor the Negro Leagues, as well as the Birmingham Black Barons from June 30th-July 3rd. The final day of the homestand will conclude on July 4th with an Independence Day celebration.

Tuesday, June 29th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

- T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a Barons inspired Independence Day t-shirt presented by Paycor.

Wednesday, June 30th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Turn Back the Clock Night: Tonight, we celebrate and honor the 1948 Birmingham Black Barons where the Barons will wear replica jerseys from the 1948 team.

- Salute to Negro Leagues: Tonight members of the Birmingham Black Barons will be having a special meet & greet with fans thanks to Donate Life Alabama.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, July 1st - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5

- Salute to Negro Leagues: The Barons will be hosting a very special guest, Sean Gibson, the great grandson of former Negro League great Josh Gibson during tonight's ball game thanks to Donate Life Alabama, JMA Enterprises, and State Farm. Limited tickets are available so make sure to purchase your seat today by calling 205-988-3200.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, July 2nd - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Salute to Negro Leagues: Tonight the Barons will honor Jackie Robinson while wearing special blue 42 jerseys thanks to Donate Life Alabama and CBS-42.

- Regions Youth Baseball Giveaway: The first 500 kids (12 and under) will receive a baseball.

- Post Game Fireworks Show: Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health, & Alabama Power.

Saturday, July 3rd - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Salute to Negro Leagues: Tonight we celebrate Birmingham Black Barons greats Willie Mays and Piper Davis. Tonight, the Barons will wear Willie Mays themed jerseys brought to you by Donate Life Alabama.

- Independence Day Ticket Package: Purchase the Barons Independence Day ticket package for $40 (pre-order) or $50 (walkup)! Ticket package holders will receive a ticket the Diamonds Direct Ballroom, access to the Home Run menu, and a perfect view for fireworks! Limited spots still remain! Order your ticket package today at 205-988-3200.

- Super Saturday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of Serra Toyota, Pearl River Resort, and CEFA.

Sunday, July 4th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Independence Day Celebration: Join your Barons tonight at Regions Field as we celebrate America thanks to Encompass Health! Make sure to stay after the game to catch a spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Celebration.

- Independence Day Ticket Package: Purchase the Barons Independence Day ticket package for $40 (pre-order) or $50 (walkup)! Ticket package holders will receive a ticket the Diamonds Direct Ballroom, access to the Home Run menu, and a perfect view for fireworks! Limited spots still remain! Order your ticket package today at 205-988-3200.

The Barons encourage fans to pre-order their tickets at barons.com or by calling the Joe Drake Box Office at 205-988-3200.

