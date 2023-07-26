Biscuits Survive Late Lookouts' Rally, 8-7

July 26, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts (49-42) jumped out to an early lead but were unable to hold on for long as the Biscuits (47-44) took the second matchup of the series by a score of 8-7 on Wednesday night at AT&T Field.

The Lookouts opened the first inning strong against Chattanooga-native Logan Workman, with Rece Hinds and Ivan Johnson recording a pair of RBIs to take a 2-0 lead. Montgomery had more difficulty against Sam Benschoter, who pitched two scoreless innings before allowing a run.

Mason Auer cut the deficit in half in the top of the third with an RBI-double to left field, allowing Ronny Simon to score uncontested. However, Alex McGarry responded in the bottom-frame with a single into center field to bring in Blake Dunn and make the score 3-1.

Chattanooga scored again in the fourth on an RBI-single from Drew Mount, but the game took a turn in the next frame. For the second time in as many games, Simon blasted a two-run home run to right-center field and put Montgomery within one run.

The dinger was Simon's 10th of the season, which is the third-most by any Biscuit this season and the second-most by an active one. One inning later, Workman's day came to a close with three earned runs allowed off nine hits over 5.1 innings pitched.

The Biscuits tied the game in the sixth when Heriberto Hernandez scored on a forceout from Gionti Turner, making the score 4-4 going into the final stretch. Hernandez reached base for the 19th consecutive game, putting the right fielder three games out from the team-long of 22 set by Austin Shenton.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, Michael Byrne (4-1) handed Montgomery the lead after walking three consecutive batters, allowing Tristan Peters to cross the plate. Peters was able to record a hit in tonight's contest to advance his hit-streak to seven games, which also puts the center fielder three games away from the team-long set by Mason Auer.

The Biscuits padded their lead in the eighth inning with a two-run double from Logan Driscoll and an RBI-single from Simon. The knocks allowed Montgomery to take an 8-4 lead going into the ninth as they looked to clinch their third-straight victory.

The Lookouts broke their scoreless streak with a three-run home run by Quincy McAfee, but Enmanuel Mejia forced a flyout in the next at-bat to secure the 8-7 victory. John Doxakis (6-3) earned the win while Byrne recorded the loss, but both teams did record the same amount of hits with 10 apiece.

The Biscuits and the Lookouts will resume their series on Thursday, July 27 with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 PM CT, and features a pitching matchup of Mason Montgomery (2-3) for the Butter and Blue against Julian Aguiar (1-0) for the Lookouts.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil' Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.