Biscuits Lose Series to Lookouts, 5-1

May 16, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Reds number two prospect Hunter Greene (3-0) tossed six scoreless innings and struck out 10 as the Biscuits (4-7) lost their six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (8-4), 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Shane Baz (0-2) made his third Double-A start, and struck out five batters through his first two innings, but also served up a two-run homer to Lorenzo Cedrola that gave the Lookouts an early 2-0 lead in the second. The Biscuits loaded the bases against Greene in the bottom of the second, but the right-hander wiggled out of the jam by striking out the side.

After a Jose Garcia single in the third, Wilson Garcia drove a pitch from Baz deep to right field, but Moises Gomez climbed the wall and made one of the catches of the year, robbing Garcia of a home run and picking off the other Garcia at first for the double play.

Baz struck out seven batters over 4.2 innings before handing the reins to Jordan Brink in the fifth. Brink retired the first two batters he faced, but then in the sixth, Yoel Yanqui took the right-hander deep to left for an opposite field solo homer to increase the Lookouts' lead to 3-0.

Yanqui would homer again in the eighth-this time a two-run shot to right off Jack Laboksy-to make it a 5-0 contest. Erik Ostberg added an RBI-triple off the wall in the ninth to spoil the shutout and get the Biscuits on the board. Montgomery lost the series, four games to two.

The Biscuits will now hit the road for a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field beginning on Tuesday, May 18 when LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-1) takes on RHP Kade McClure (0-0) at 7:05 PM CT.

The Biscuits will be back at Riverwalk Stadium to open up a 12-game home stand on June 1 beginning with a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday. The rest of the series against the Shuckers includes a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, June 2; A Hey Butter Butter T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Whataburger on Thursday June 3; A Chicken & Baker Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Capital Trailways on Friday June 4; 90s Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday June 5; and a Rays Day Poster Giveaway with Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, June 6.

Double-A South League Stories from May 16, 2021

